Henrico police release new information on woman’s death in 2018

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department has released more information in regards to a death case that occurred in 2018.
On August 4, 2018, Starquay Spruill, 24, called the police to report that someone had broken a window and vandalized her home located at the Newbridge Village Apartments.
After arriving at the scene, police noticed the door to Spruill’s apartment was open but she wasn’t inside. Spruill was reported missing by family members that same night.
On September 3, 2018, the body of Spruill was found in a wooded area in the 4100 block of Benton Avenue when two men were walking and a large, spray-painted wooden box.
“It looked like a homemade coffin,” Detective Chris Henry said. “It was a plywood box big enough to put a body inside. It was chilling to see.”
The medical examiner says toxicology reports and a lack of trauma led Spruill’s cause of death to be classified as undetermined.
According to detectives, there may be more than one suspect is responsible for what happened to Spruill and believes that she was held against her will.
“It’s been two and a half years and we have nothing,” Geraldine Pitchford, Spruill’s aunt said. “Her kids deserve to know what happened to her and why their mother is not here.”
Anyone with any information about this case should contact Henry at (804) 501- 4829 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.
