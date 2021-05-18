Chesterfield police make arrest in woman’s 1996 disappearance, murder

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a woman.
Linda E. Lunsford was last seen along on Dec. 26, 1996, and was reported missing by her family that night.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney said she suddenly disappeared after she and her former boyfriend, John Harvey Howard, finished their shifts at the Walmart along Midlothian Turnpike.
“After years of investigating what was initially a suspicious missing person case, investigators concluded that Lunsford was deceased, though her remains have not been recovered. This case is classified as a death investigation, specifically a no-body homicide,” police said in a release.
Detectives presented the case to a grand jury on May 17, 2021. An indictment for first-degree murder for Howard, 62, of Hanover, was then obtained.
He was then arrested on May 18 with the help of the U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond pending a court appearance.
“It is our sincere hope that today will mark the first step in bringing closure to Linda’s loving family,” a release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.
Numerous law enforcement agencies also assisted with this decades-long investigation.
