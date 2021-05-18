Ashland Fellowship & Bike Festival to be held in June

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Fellowship & Bike Festival will roll into the region in June.
The festival will take place in Ashland from June 4-6, and will feature food trucks, live music, motorcycle excursions, multiple vendors, fellowship and prayer.
The festival will launch at the Richmond Harley Davidson at 12200 Harley Club Dr. on Friday, June 4 from 5-10 p.m. Music from the Crain Brothers Band will be featured.
“We’ll have amazing food trucks from Richmond’s renowned culinary scene, along with incredible music,” said Marie Cammock-Payne, event owner and creator. “All of our sponsors have direct ties to the Ashland community and we’re looking forward to inviting visitors to Downtown Ashland to experience the community’s restaurants and attractions.”
Celebrations continue on Railroad Avenue on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whiskey Rebellion will play live music on Saturday evening.
Organizers will are planning Tithe Rides and guided motorcycle excursions.
“The family-friendly event is a great opportunity to explore the region while celebrating faith and fellowship,” said Cammock-Payne.
Proceeds benefit the Brown Grove Baptist Church.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.