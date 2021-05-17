Virginia couple marries with bridal party of cows, pigs, dogs, chickens and a turkey

“Around that time, Ryan and Mallory heard about a blind dwarf Angus calf named Ginger who was at risk of being slaughtered if she didn’t find a new home. Born with genetic abnormalities leading her to be blind and with stunted growth, it was not always clear that she was going to make it. Fortunately, Ginger made it to her 1st birthday and the family housing her reached out to the community to try to find her a suitable home,” the release said.