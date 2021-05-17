VCU Health launches campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, VCU Health launched their new health campaign that aims to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in the community through personal stories from VCU students, employees and familiar faces in Richmond.
The campaign, called “This Shot Matters,” features people and their motivation to get their shot.
Cynthia Schmidt, director of marketing for VCU Health, says the campaign focuses on younger people who are unvaccinated.
“Even though we’re noticing numbers going down across the region, we’re still seeing an uptick in hospitalizations with younger people,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt says they’re reaching this demographic by sharing personalized stories with the community. She hopes these stories will resonate with those still on the fence about getting the shot.
“You’ll see some of our sports celebrities from both VCU Rams. You’ll see the Flying Squirrels,” she said. “We’ll see community members who are familiar.”
Dedrain Davis, a public relations coordinator for VCU Health, is one of the many faces featured in the campaign.
Davis is eight months pregnant and decided to get the vaccine back in February to lower her risks of complications from the virus.
“As an expecting mother, my number one priority is to keep myself and my baby safe,” she said. “This really aligned with my values of keeping my baby safe, and I hope all expecting mothers will consider.”
Through this series of stories, Schmidt hopes will save more lives.
“If we save one life, it’s worth it,” she said. “If it’s one message that resonates with that one person who perhaps is sitting on the fence and not sure, and this is the thing that pushes them toward getting the vaccine and protecting themselves and their families, it’s worth it.”
VCU Health will add more stories to its online campaign, which is set to run until the end of June. Their campaign also features a link to Vaccinate Virginia’s website, where people can sign up for their shot.
