Va. Senate Republicans call on Gov. Northam to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Restoring our economy after this pandemic is not going to be easy. Virginia cannot afford to fall behind our bordering neighbors, and other states to our south and west, by being late in lifting our COVID restrictions. To hasten our recovery, and to restore the hospitality sector of our state’s economy as we enter the summer tourist season, we need to be among the nation’s first, not last, states to end its COVID restrictions. Additionally, the Commonwealth must address the looming challenge of appropriately and fairly targeting available federal resources, both to encourage Virginians to return to work and to invigorate Virginia tourism.