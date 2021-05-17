United Way Greater Richmond, Petersburg launches campaign for free rides to vaccine clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United Way Greater Richmond & Petersburg announced the launch of the Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign, made possible by a $10,000 donation from the personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen.
The campaign, in partnership with Lyft, will provide access to free and discounted rides to vaccine sites for people in the Richmond region. Rides will be free to and from vaccine appointments and will be worth up to $120 in ride credits for those receiving their first and second doses of the vaccine.
The Ride United program seeks to reduce transportation barriers that prevent community members from:
- Accessing health care
- Getting quality jobs
- Completing education programs
“When it comes to ensuring everyone has access to vaccines, bridging the transportation gap to the sites is critical,” said James Taylor, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. “At United Way, we are passionate about creating community partnerships that make a difference, and we’re thrilled to have the support of Allen & Allen and Lyft.”
