Team Quinn tees off to fight ALS

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - According to the ALS Association, the more than 16,000 people across the United States are impacted by the disease. Team Quinn continued its fight against ALS on Monday.
The organization hosted its third annual Team Quinn Fighting ALS Golf Tournament at Brandermill Country Club. 36 teams signed up, with more than 40 volunteers chipping in to make the event a success.
This year’s tournament carried some more emotion, as Bobby Quinn, for whom Team Quinn was founded, passed away on April 27, after a battle with ALS. That didn’t stop his wife, Michele, and her Team Quinn family from continuing with the tournament as planned.
“He wanted it to happen no matter what and it brings the level of importance that much higher,” Michele said just prior to the event teeing off. “What Team Quinn is all about is helping other people with ALS.”
The tournament could not have asked for better conditions, as Michele and her co-workers were met with beautiful weather and an outpouring of support from friends and the community. Michele says she’s been overwhelmed and moved by the gestures, especially the last 20 days since her husband’s passing.
“We’ve had incredible companies, local companies showing up with things to put in our swag bag, they’ve shown up with silent auction items, checks have been showing up for random donations,” said Michele. “It’s really been incredible.”
It was a day to have fun on the links, but Michele adds that she hopes people take some knowledge of ALS away from the event as well. Her hope is that participants learn more about the impacts and the expense of the disease so that more people can have an understanding of just how terrible it is.
