State police respond to deadly crash on I-95

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said they are responding to a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.
Police were called to the scene at mile marker 91 around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Police said a vehicle was heading south when it hit another vehicle from behind. The second vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
Troopers said there is one confirmed death.
The investigation is ongoing.
All northbound lanes are closed near mile marker 91.
Drivers should take a different route or take Exit 89 to Lewistown Road as a detour.
Backups are over two miles, VDOT said.
