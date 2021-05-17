State police identify man killed in I-95 crash

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said they are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.
Police were called to the scene at mile marker 91 around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Police said a 2010 Toyota Camry was heading south in the center lane when it hit a 1997 Honda CR-V in the rear.
The CR-V went off the road into the median, struck a guardrail and overturned. It then came to a stop in the right lane of I-95 north.
The driver of the Camry, Alexander K. Muir, 23, of Manassas, was wearing his seatbelt and uninjured. Police charged him with reckless driving.
The driver of the CR-V, Joseph L. Messick, 22, of Hampton, was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The passenger in the CR-V was wearing his seatbelt and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.