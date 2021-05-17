State police identify man killed in I-95 crash

VSP respond to deadly crash in Hanover
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 4:11 PM

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said they are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

Police were called to the scene at mile marker 91 around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a 2010 Toyota Camry was heading south in the center lane when it hit a 1997 Honda CR-V in the rear.

The CR-V went off the road into the median, struck a guardrail and overturned. It then came to a stop in the right lane of I-95 north.

The driver of the Camry, Alexander K. Muir, 23, of Manassas, was wearing his seatbelt and uninjured. Police charged him with reckless driving.

The driver of the CR-V, Joseph L. Messick, 22, of Hampton, was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The passenger in the CR-V was wearing his seatbelt and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

