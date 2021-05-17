RPS to hold vaccine clinic for students age 12+ at George Wythe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will be hosting a special vaccination event at George Wythe High School for students ages 12 and older.
The vaccine clinic will be held on May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RPS nurses will be staffed to administer the vaccines.
A parent or guardian must sign a consent form for a child aged 12-15 to receive the vaccine.
The form is electronic and can be signed on-site at the vaccination clinic.
An adult must also accompany the child to the vaccination appointment, though it is not required that the adult be the child’s legal guardian.
An event for the second dose will be held three weeks later at the same location.
