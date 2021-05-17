River City Festivals returning with Hard Seltzer Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - River City Festivals are returning Memorial Day Weekend with Hard Seltzer Weekend.
The event will be held in conjunction with PopUp Market at The Diamond.
There will be live music, food trucks and dessert vendors on-site with over 50 artisan, craft and business vendors.
“This Memorial Day Weekend, we are expanding upon the PopUp Market to a full day event with expanded hours, live music acts throughout the day, additional food trucks, and a large selection of Hard Seltzers. This will be the first full day with all COVID related restrictions lifted in Virginia,” a release said.
The event will be Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Diamond.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring events back to RVA” said River City Festivals Founder and CEO Brian Sullivan. “We’ve been anticipating this return for 15 months.”
For more information, click here.
