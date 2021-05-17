Richmond school leaders to discuss authority over building schools’, approve next year’s budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools could come to a compromise with the mayor’s administration over who has control over building new schools in the city during a meeting tonight.
The decision could hold up the construction of a new George Wythe High School.
Members of the school board passed a resolution to give them full control of construction instead of the city.
On Friday, the mayor released a possible solution to the debate.
The letter included a four-point proposal to create a team of people from both the city and RPS who would be involved with the process.
Switching sole control of the $200 million construction project could delay the anticipated 2024 opening of a new school building, according to Superintendent Jason Kamras.
City leaders say an official request for construction bids needs to be sent out no later than June 1 to keep up with the current timeline.
The school board is also set to approve the budget for the next school year which includes a teacher pay raise from 2 to 3 percent.
They’ll also be giving an update on fall reopening plans, which include both in-person and online learning options for students.
We will keep you updated as we learn more about the upcoming discussion.
