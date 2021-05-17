News to Know for May 17: Mask-wearing in schools; RPS school board meeting; Tax deadline; DMV hours update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top stories before you start your day!
Today will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers.
Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. Most areas stay dry. Any rain will be light.
Officials say 14-year-old Lucas Johnson went missing from the 3000 block of Fighting Creek Drive on May 12, leaving his residence on foot.
Johnson is described as a white male, six feet one inch tall, and approximately 210 pounds.
He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about either missing person should call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.
Virginia taxpayers have just days left to file their individual income taxes with the state. The filing and payment deadline for filing tax returns is May 17.
The typical May 1 deadline was extended this year to match the new Internal Revenue Service deadline.
Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said in a news release that the state is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically and request refunds via direct deposit.
Because not all students will be fully vaccinated by the end of the current academic year, schools should continue to utilize universal masking and social distancing, experts say.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance Saturday for K-12 schools. It recommends that schools continue to use COVID-19 prevention strategies for the 2020-2021 school year.
The recommendation is aimed at providing safe in-person instruction and includes the use of face masks and social distancing.
The CDC decided on continued prevention strategies because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination.
Richmond Public Schools could come to a compromise with the mayor’s administration over who has control over building new schools in the city during a meeting tonight.
The decision could hold up the construction of a new George Wythe High School. Members of the school board passed a resolution to give them full control of construction instead of the city.
The school board is also set to approve the budget for the next school year which includes a teacher pay raise from 2 to 3 percent.
They’ll also be giving an update on fall reopening plans, which include both in-person and online learning options for students.
The window for Henrico’s virtual academy is set to close this week on May 21.
The school district is leaving it up to families to decide if they want their kids to return to the classrooms in the fall or continue learning online.
Any students in grades K-12 can apply.
Hanover County middle schools will be partnering with the Chickahominy Health District to host Pfizer vaccine clinics for students.
Those who wish to participate can complete a survey if you would like your student to receive the vaccine.
A fact sheet on the Pfizer vaccine can be located on the FDA’s website.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth, according to the DMV.
Customers can begin to schedule these new appointments beginning the week of May 17.
Additional windows will open in stages June 1, June 15 and July, as DMV continues to hire and train new employees to expand appointment availability, adding to the more than 530,000 appointments Virginians already have scheduled over the next three months, according to the DMV.
Customer service centers and mobile operations teams continue to operate by appointment only for specific services that generally necessitate an in-person visit. Appointment opportunities are available for a 90-day period.
Richmond Public Schools will be hosting a special vaccination event at George Wythe High School for students ages 12 and older.
A parent or guardian must sign a consent form for a child aged 12-15 to receive the vaccine.
The form is electronic and can be signed on-site at the vaccination clinic.
The vaccine clinic will be held on May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
