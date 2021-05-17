Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with only a very slight shower chance

2021′s first HOT stretch heads our way soon

By Andrew Freiden | May 17, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 3:50 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances look slim to none in the week ahead with big heat building by the end of the week.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolate showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. Most areas stay dry. Any rain will be light. (Rain Chance: 10%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in low 90s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

