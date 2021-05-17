Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with only a very slight shower chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances look slim to none in the week ahead with big heat building by the end of the week.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolate showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. Most areas stay dry. Any rain will be light. (Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in low 90s
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.