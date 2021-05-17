GRTC & Bon Secours unveil new bus shelter in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC and Bon Secours have teamed together to unveil 14 new bus stops complete with enhancements to allow more comfort to those who must wait for public transportation. Amenities include benches, trash cans, and one-to three-sided shelters.
“When you have to stand in the rain for over 30 minutes, you are soaked to the bone and that is no way to go about your day,” said Julie Timm, CEO of GRTC. “That is not how you treat people with dignity or humanity.”
In 2018, Bon Secours completed a Community Impact Assessment and determined that more mobility is needed to improve quality of life. Together they invested $200,000 with GRTC’s $50,000 to build more sheltered bus stops to promote travel.
The majority of new sheltered bus stops can be found in the East End, but still many lack amenities. Only 5% of Richmond’s stops are considered ‘sheltered,’ but GRTC plans to fix this in the future.
“This is the end of this one project, but we will continue to move forward hopefully with another partner at our side,” said Timm. “By having those private/public partnerships where the private section comes in to support mobility - to support their business and workers is how we will all win.”
