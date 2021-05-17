Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear masks at the Diamond due to changing guidelines from the CDC and Virginia.
The change in policy goes for people attending Flying Squirrels games and other events at The Diamond.
Unvaccinated people or those who are not fully vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
The Diamond will also open at 100 percent capacity starting on June 1.
