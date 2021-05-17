Deputies: Stolen items, I.D. found in abandoned tricycle lead to suspect’s arrest

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Stafford County say they located a suspect involved in a school theft after finding his identification cards along with stolen items in his abandoned tricycle.
On May 16 at 8:05 p.m., deputies responded to the Rivermont School located on 30 Pulte Drive for the report of a suspicious person.
According to the first caller, a male suspect, later identified by deputies as Denver Porter, 29, of Fredricksburg was removing items from a shed at the school.
After arriving on the scene, deputies found several items from the shed in a basket of a tricycle located in the parking lot. Deputies say the bags contained items, such as I.D. cards, that belonged to Porter.
Porter was not found at that time, however, the caller was able to take a photo of him before he fled.
Around 11:17 p.m., deputies responded to the 2500 block of Celebrate Virginia Parkway for another report of a suspicious person.
According to a second caller, a suspect appeared to be attempting to enter vehicles parked in the area.
A third caller advised authorities that the suspect was still in the area and appeared to be attempting to hide from deputies.
The description of the suspect matched the description of Porter from the Rivermont School theft earlier that day, deputies say.
Deputy R.S. Dominguez deployed his bicycle, patrolled the area on his bicycle and quickly located Porter.
Deputies say Porter was tied to the theft at the Rivermont School and was charged with:
- Unauthorized entry
- Larceny
- Public intoxication
Porter was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Deputies say the items found in Porter’s possession lead them to believe he was involved in additional thefts.
Anyone with information on this case or maybe a victim should contact Deputy A.G. Booth at (540) 658-4400.
