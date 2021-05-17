Dept. of Wildlife Resources to host ‘Run for the Wild’ 5K/walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resouces will host its “Run for the Wild” 5K/walk in May.
The virtual running event will support the DWR’s mission to ensure wildlife has a healthy place to live and thrive in Virginia.
Proceeds will benefit the Restore the Wild initiative to support habitat projects.
Registration closes on May 27.
Those who register will be able to participate at their own pace May 28-31.
Registration includes the following:
- A wooden finisher medal/keepsake custom made by Moslow Wood Products (Powhatan, VA). Due to the natural wood of the trees, no two are alike!
- A Restore the Wild pocket notebook.
- A DWR sticker.
- Run for the Wild digital badge and graphics to share on your social media channels of choice.
For more information and to register, click here.
