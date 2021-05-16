VSP responds to I-95 vehicle fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle fire on Sunday that led to nearly two miles of backup on Interstate 95.
Police say the fire occurred near the 87 mile marker — in between Lewistown Road and Sliding Hill Road exits — in Hanover County.
Everyone was able to safely exit the vehicle, police said in a release.
Photos show the the vehicle, which appears to be a white SUV or van, charred from the blaze. The front of the vehicle is nearly unrecognizable and tires appear to be melted.
The Virginia Department of Transportation reported several lanes on I-95 north were closed due to the fire. At around 6:30 p.m., cars were backed up for more than a mile.
