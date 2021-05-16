Victim identified in Saturday night homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A victim involved in a homicide on Saturday has been identified.
Richmond police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road.
Police found Scott Johnson II, 26, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds outside of an apartment around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday night.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Richmond police at 804-510-4209 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.