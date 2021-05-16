On this day: US, Soviet summit derailed after exposure of CIA spy from Virginia

Francis Gary Powers, US pilot shot down over Soviet Union in 1960, stands before U-2 spy plane (Source: Associated Press)
By Rachel DePompa | May 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT - Updated May 16 at 2:32 PM

(WWBT) - On May 16, 1960, an international summit meant to calm relations between the U.S. and Soviet Union is derailed due to a Virginia man being exposed as a CIA spy.

Francis Gary Powers’ U2 spy plane was shot down over Russia on May 1st, 1960 – leading to a bitter back and forth between Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev and U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the following weeks.

Learn more about what went wrong for Powers in Episode 4 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here podcast:

