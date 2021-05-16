Teen boy missing from Powhatan; police find no link to missing 12 year old

The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office is searching for 14-year-old Lucas Johnson who was last seen on May 12. (Source: Powhatan County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Eason | May 16, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 6:19 PM

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen four days ago.

Officials say 14-year-old Lucas Johnson went missing from the 3000 block of Fighting Creek Drive on May 12, leaving his residence on foot.

Johnson is described a white male, six-feet-one-inch tall, and approximately 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

A release from the Powhatan sheriff’s office states investigators have not found a connection between Johnson and Olivia Green, a 12-year-old girl missing from the Red Lane Road area since May 13.

The area where Johnson was last seen is an approximate 10-minute drive from Green’s last known location.

Anyone with information about either missing person should call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

