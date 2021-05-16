Teen boy missing from Powhatan found safe in Henrico

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said a missing teenager was found safe in Henrico County.
Officials say 14-year-old Lucas Johnson went missing from the 3000 block of Fighting Creek Drive on May 12, leaving his residence on foot.
Johnson was found safe on May 18 around 3:30 p.m. in Henrico.
A release from the Powhatan sheriff’s office states investigators have not found a connection between Johnson and Olivia Green, a 12-year-old girl missing from the Red Lane Road area since May 13.
Anyone with information further information can call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.