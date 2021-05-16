Powhatan 12-year-old girl located safe, police say

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on May 13, has been found safe.
Olivia Grace Green was last seen at her home off Jones Creek Drive in Powhatan on the evening of May 13.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and shorts.
As of May 17, Green was located safe.
The sheriff’s office asks that the family’s privacy be respected in the coming days.
The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens of Powhatan County and all those across the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation who have assisted in the search for Olivia.
