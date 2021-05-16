Police investigating Saturday night homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Williamsburg Road.
Police found a man, who has not been identified, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday night. When police arrived at the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Richmond police at 804-510-4209 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story.
