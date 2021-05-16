Hanover offering beginner wood-burning class

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents can learn how to use wood-burning tools during a beginner’s class offered by Hanover County Parks and Recreation.
Adults will learn how to use tools and create an individual piece during “Wood Burning Art for Beginners,” a class offered by Bee Kreative.
Tools and materials will be provided.
The sessions are slated for June 6 at Montpelier Park or June 12 at Pole Green Park. Both sessions are from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Register at this link and find similar programs here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.