‘Mass casualty incident’ leaves 7 injured after Va. crash

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police reported seven people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Forest on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred at 3:04 a.m. on Ivy Lake Drive where the car overturned.
Police say six people were ejected and one person is in a hospital with unknown injuries.
A total of eight patients were in the car at the time of the crash.
The one patient taken for treatment was flown by a Centra 1 helicopter.
