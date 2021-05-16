‘Mass casualty incident’ leaves 7 injured after Va. crash

By Eddie Callahan | May 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 3:59 PM

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police reported seven people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Forest on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at 3:04 a.m. on Ivy Lake Drive where the car overturned.

Police say six people were ejected and one person is in a hospital with unknown injuries.

A total of eight patients were in the car at the time of the crash.

The one patient taken for treatment was flown by a Centra 1 helicopter.

