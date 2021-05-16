Forecast: More cloudy today with a slight rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers will be possible this evening & Monday. After that it turns drier and much warmer!
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Few lingering showers otherwise turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
