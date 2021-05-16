Chesterfield seeks input on $25 million Otterdale Road project

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events.
Three bridges crossing the Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman creeks along Otterdale Road will be replaced with bridges to reduce frequent flooding.
Each crossing will be constructed separately, under a complete road closure, and detours for affected residents and businesses are being planned.
Parts of the roadway leading up to new bridges will also be raised about 8 feet.
The transportation department is asking for the public to share their thoughts and suggestions regarding the project. Information on the development will be available during three meetings:
- A virtual citizens meeting will be held Thursday, May 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register at this link.
- A livestreamed panel discussion will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. The stream will be available at this link.
- An in-person meeting will be held Tuesday, May 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 10001 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
Construction is set to begin in January 2022 and will take two years to complete.
For more information and updates on the project, click here.
