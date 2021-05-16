Busch Gardens modifies mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fully vaccinated guests can now enter Busch Gardens and Water Country USA without a mask.
The amusement park says it will not require for proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, but asks guests to comply with the new policy.
Employees will still be required to wear face coverings, the park stated in a release.
“The safety of our guests, Ambassadors and animals in our care remains our top priority,” Busch Gardens Williamsburg stated in a release. “We will continue to monitor and address this changing environment as necessary.”
Changes went into effect on Sunday, following last week’s updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says fully vaccinated people can now ditch masks in outdoor crowds and many indoor settings.
