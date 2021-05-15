Tri-City Chili Peppers announce stadium will open to full capacity

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Tri-City Chili Peppers announced the stadium can open to full capacity after Gov. Northam eased some restrictions.
The Chili Peppers are two weeks away from their 2021 Coastal Plain League Inaugural Season home opener starting on May 29.
“We were fully prepared to open the season at 50% capacity,” General Manager Steve Taggart said. “We were actually within 100 tickets from selling out within those restrictions, but now I’m thrilled we’ll be able to open up even more tickets for this historic night.”
The organization will continue to mandate mask and social distancing policies for their players, coaches, and staff and will encourage patrons to do the same.
Before players take the field and a single pitch is thrown, the Chili Peppers will invite the public out to Shepherd Stadium for FanFest on Sunday, May 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
FanFest is a FREE event and open to the public.
Full concessions will be available such as Kids Zone featuring two inflatable obstacle courses, home run derby, cornhole and wall ball tournaments and more.
To register for home run derby and the corn hole tournament, click here.
Single-game tickets for every home game are on sale for just $10 online.
