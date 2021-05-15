Mechanicsville native presented with Commanding Officer’s coin during virtual ceremony in Italy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A native of Mechanicsville was presented with a Commanding Officer’s coin during a virtual ceremony.
Nick Young, who is a 2003 Atlee High School graduate and 2008 graduate of Virginia Tech University, is a civil engineer serving with NAVFAC EURAFCENT.
Young received the coin for his efforts and achievements with projects in Somalia, Ukraine, Croatia and Greece. Young is responsible for supporting U.S., NATO and partner nations with public works infrastructure requirements.
Due to complying with health and safety measures, Young was not able to attend the ceremony in person.
The ceremony was held at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central in Naples, Italy.
