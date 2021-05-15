Maggie L. Walker NHS seeks talented teens for virtual summer leadership institute

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site is inviting high school students in the area to apply for a spot in its selective virtual Summer Youth Leadership Institute.
The Leadership Institute is sponsored by the National Park Service and hosted online through the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School.
The institute provides a program for teens interested in developing leadership skills, meeting with community leaders, and charting a course for future success. A total of 20 participants to ensure small group interaction.
This year’s institute will meet online on July 6 through July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a socially distanced in-person graduation ceremony held on July 10.
“We are thrilled to once again hold the Summer Youth Leadership Institute and work with amazing young people,” said Supervisory Park Ranger Ajena Rogers. “It is our hope that they will come away inspired by the work of Mrs. Walker and looking toward a future in which they carry on her legacy.”
High school students who would like to apply for a spot in the program can download an application here.
Forms should be submitted by June 7.
