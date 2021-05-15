Forecast: Mainly dry weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Best rain chance in the next 7 days will be Monday
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Few lingering showers otherwise turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s.
