Forecast: Mainly dry weekend ahead

Higher rain chance to start out the workweek

By Sophia Armata | May 15, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 5:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Best rain chance in the next 7 days will be Monday

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 70%)

TUESDAY: Few lingering showers otherwise turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s.

