Driver killed in crash after striking tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver of a vehicle was killed in a crash after striking a tree in Chesterfield County, police say.
On May 14 around 9:30 p.m., a 2003 Honda Sedan was traveling north on Old Stage Road when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
