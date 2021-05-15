Chesterfield moves forward with $25 million Otterdale Road project

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events.
Three bridges crossing the Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman creeks along Otterdale Road will be replaced with bridges to reduce frequent flooding.
Each crossing will be constructed separately, under a complete road closure, and detours for affected residents and businesses are being planned.
Parts of the roadway leading up to new bridges will also be raised about 8 feet.
Construction is set to begin in January 2022 and will take two years to complete.
For more information and updates on the project, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.