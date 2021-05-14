VMI gets 1st female commander of Corps of Cadets

Virginia Military Institute new Corps of Cadet Commander Kasey Meredith, of Johnstown, Pa., smiles after a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Meredith will be the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)
By Associated Press | May 14, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 7:11 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Military Institute is getting its first female commander of the Corps of Cadets.

The Roanoke Times reports that Cadet Kasey Meredith took on the role during a parade on Friday.

She is the first female regimental commander in VMI’s 182-year history.

Corps of Cadet Commander Kasey Meredith, of Johnstown, Pa., yells a command as she leads the corps during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Meredith will be the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
The rising senior will be the military commander of the corps, responsible to the commandant of cadets for the training, appearance, discipline, health, welfare and morale of about 1,700 cadets.

Founded as an all-male military college, VMI was the nation’s last state-supported college to become coeducational.

The first women enrolled in 1997 after a legal battle that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

