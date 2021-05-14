Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Grottoes

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an officer-involved shooting that happened on Blue Fish Lane in Grottoes, Va. on Friday, May 14.
Sheriff Donald Smith with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the location for a breaking and entering incident. Virginia State Police confirm officials encountered an adult male at the scene, who ran away from the trailer and into the woods behind the residence.
According to state police, deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office followed the male on foot. At the wood line the man turned around and charged towards a deputy, wielding a knife.
Virginia State Police says the deputy then discharged his firearm, striking Jeffrey J. Bruce, 48, of Grottoes, Va. Officials say despite efforts from EMS, the Bruce died from his injuries at the scene.
A 9-inch folding knife was recovered at the scene.
Sheriff Smith says the officer involved in the shooting is being placed on administrative leave as procedure.
The incident remains under investigation.
Editor’ Note: This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they become available.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.