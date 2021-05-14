Two men transported to hospital after Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were transported to an area hospital after a shooting that occurred in Chesterfield.
On May 14 around 1:00 a.m., police responded to the 14400 block of Glen Morgan Drive for the report of a shooting.
After arriving on the scene, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.
This incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
