Southside Health District to open mobile vaccination clinics

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Southside Health District start to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at mobile vaccination clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas.
The clinics will start on May 25 and move from place to place.
“We are very excited to be able to offer the convenience of these mobile clinics in our health district,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Southside Health District. “You can stop by on your way home from work or while you are out running errands. No pre-registration needed.”
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered, eliminating the need for the mobile clinic to return for a second dose.
“It’s never been easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Spillmann said. “The safe and effective Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very convenient – one dose and you’re done!”
The vaccine will be offered to anyone 18 years or older. No registration is needed and walk-ins are welcome.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to all Virginians ages 18 and up. No registration needed and walk-ins welcome.
Here is the schedule of the mobile unit:
Tuesday, May 25, 3:30 -7:30 p.m.
Brunswick County Conference Center
100 Athletic Field Road Lawrenceville, VA 23868
Wednesday, May 26, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Parker Park Complex 1598 Halifax St.
South Hill, VA 23970
Thursday, May 27, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Estes Center
316 N Main St. Chase City, VA 23924
Friday, May 28 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville Community Center
103 Woodland Dr. Clarksville, VA 23927
Saturday, May 29, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Halifax Fairgrounds/Raceway
1188 James D. Haygood Hwy. South Boston, VA 24592
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.