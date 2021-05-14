Police search for man accused of damaging display at store

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man accused of damaging a display at an 84 Southpark Mall store.
Officials said around 11:30 a.m. on March 5, a man went into the Gold N Diamonds to ask about pawning a ring.
When the owner told him how much he was willing to pay, the suspect became upset and pushed over a glass display case as he was leaving the store. It caused over $1,000 in damage.
The suspect was wearing black sweatpants and a gray hoodie. He left in a burgundy GMC Envoy.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
