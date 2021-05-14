Police: Drivers charged in crash on Varina Enon Bridge

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say two drivers have been charged after a two-vehicle crash on the Varina Enon Bridge.
On May 14 around 9:47 a.m., state police responded to the crash on northbound I-295 on the bridge.
According to the investigation, a 1999 Dodge Van was traveling north when it stopped partially in the right lane and right shoulder at the top of the bridge.
The van was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer. The van spun and the pickup and trailer jackknifed after the crash.
Police say Kendell Worrell, 31, of Richmond, was driving the van and was charged with improper stopping. Worrell was wearing his seatbelt.
Kyle H. Knapp, 29, of Frenchtown, New Jersey, was the driver of the pickup. Police say Knapp was wearing his seatbelt and was charged with following too closely.
No injuries have been reported.
The north center and right lanes are closed. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.