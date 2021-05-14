No tuition increase for VCU 2021-22 budget; administration to consider mandatory vaccine requirement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors voted to freeze tuition for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate, graduate and professional students for the 2021-22 academic year.
The board did vote to increase some mandatory student fees.
“The University Fee will increase by $107, the Online and Technology Fee will be combined with a net increase of $35 and the Health Service Fee will increase by $11. The increased fees are required to cover VCU’s portion of a 5-percent pay increase approved by the state to support student support positions in mental health, veteran services and advising, and to fund athletic scholarships,” a release said.
Under the plan, most in-state undergraduate students enrolled in 15 credits per semester would pay $15,028 in tuition and mandatory fees in the 2021-22 academic year. Tuition and mandatory fees for out-of-state undergraduate students would be $36,366.
“We recognize that many of our students and their families continue to face challenges from COVID-19,” said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D. “And we’re very pleased that careful and focused budgeting along with increased funding from the state have enabled VCU to hold the line on tuition again for the coming academic year, the third year in a row.”
The board also gave the go-ahead to administrators to consider COVID-19 vaccine requirements for the fall 2021 semester.
“Senior leaders were instructed to consider the guidance of health and safety experts and to seek feedback from students, faculty and staff in their consideration of mandatory vaccinations,” a release said.
The board also extended Rao’s contract by two years.
