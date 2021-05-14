No injuries reported in Hanover morning fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported in a fire that happened in Hanover County this morning.
Multiple crews responded to a structure fire shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the Mechanicsville area.
Several people were displaced.
The American Red Cross has been notified and is assisting.
The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department encourages residents to have working smoke alarms on each floor of their home and outside of each sleeping area.
Smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old should be replaced.
Anyone needing assistance with smoke alarms can contact the Metro Richmond Chiefs Smoke Alarm Hotline at 1-888-537-5967.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.