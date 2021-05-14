News to Know for May 14: New CDC mask guidances; Some restrictions lifted in Va.; Summer concert events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Today will be mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible during the afternoon and evening.
Highs in the low 70s.
Two men were transported to an area hospital after a shooting that occurred in Chesterfield.
Police responded to the 14400 block of Glen Morgan Drive for the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Officers located two men on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” he said, summarizing the new guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”
The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
Governor Ralph Northam’s Office said leaders will review the new CDC guidelines mask wearing for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Things will be changing around the commonwealth come mid-May.
Gov. Northam said social gatherings will increase to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors starting on May 15.
Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5 a.m.
Both indoor and outdoor entertainment venues, including amusement parks, can operate at 50% capacity. Gov. Northam said vaccination progress, along with plateaued COVID-19 case numbers, are factors in his decision.
If cases in the state continue to drop, the governor will lift capacity and social distancing measures on June 15.
Hanover County middle schools will be partnering with the Chickahominy Health District to host Pfizer vaccine clinics for students.
Those who wish to participate can complete a survey if you would like your student to receive the vaccine.
A fact sheet on the Pfizer vaccine can be located on the FDA’s website.
For a list of vaccine times and locations, click here.
A federal judge has sided with the state of Virginia and tossed out a lawsuit filed by Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase over her censure by the Virginia Senate.
She filed the lawsuit in February, a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote, denouncing her for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.”
Chase was seeking a declaratory judgment that the censure violated her First Amendment rights and wanted the censure expunged and her seniority restored.
While the event won’t be an in-person festival, it will still take place May 14-16.
Individuals can register for several in-person events such as trail running, mountain biking, kayaking and SUP competitions. All will fall in line with current COVID-19 guidelines.
To check out all of the events, click here.
After Hours at Meadow Event Park has announced their summer concert series lineup and a new location. The summer 2021 concert series will feature at least 30 shows and kicks off starting on May 14.
EventMakers - USA announced the new location will be at The Meadow Event Park, located off of I-95 near Kings Dominion, at the beginning of summer 2021.
The outdoor concert facility is seven acres and will provide a more spacious area with easy access, parking, premier VIP viewing areas and dining amenities.
To view all events and purchase tickets, click here.
You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough - Mae West
