Mother of missing baby from Washington DC charged with murder

WASHINGTON D.C., (WWBT) - The mother of a missing baby from Washington DC has been charged with murder, police told NBC Washington.
LaDonia Boggs - 2-month-old Kyon Jones’ mother - was arrested on Friday and charged with his murder.
The search for the missing child was brought all the way to Virginia in Charles City County at a landfill.
In the video NBC Washington obtained, it shows Boggs saying Kyon died and she disposed of his body.
The video was shot by a community advocate.
Boggs says she and Kyon were in bed together when he stopped breathing, NBC Washington reports.
Police have the video and say it does match what Boggs told them.
At last report, his little body hasn’t been found.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.