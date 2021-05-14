Mobile health clinic launched in Ashland

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The YMCA of Greater Richmond and Capital Area Health Network launched a mobile health clinic that will serve patients in Ashland.
The clinic will focus on both adult and pediatric care within the Hispanic community.
“Health equity is a real issue, one that the COVID-19 pandemic further illuminated, and the Y has a unique role in helping to close this gap. In more rural areas of Virginia, access to affordable healthcare can be a challenge, particularly for the growing Hispanic population. The Y is pleased to partner with CAHN to bring a mobile health clinic to Ashland, expanding healthcare access to underserved populations,” Abby Rogers, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond, said.
The unit will be stationed at the Ashland Junction Shopping Center and offer primary care.
“CAHN’s mission is focused on providing high quality, accessible and culturally responsive healthcare. With the Town of Ashland currently lacking direct access to pediatric care, and a growing Hispanic population with limited affordable healthcare options, the mobile health clinic will help to meet the most pressing healthcare needs of this growing community,” Tracy Causey, CEO of Capital Area Health Network, said.
The clinic will be open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information and appointments, click here.
