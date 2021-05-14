Mobile health clinic launched in Ashland

“Health equity is a real issue, one that the COVID-19 pandemic further illuminated, and the Y has a unique role in helping to close this gap. In more rural areas of Virginia, access to affordable healthcare can be a challenge, particularly for the growing Hispanic population. The Y is pleased to partner with CAHN to bring a mobile health clinic to Ashland, expanding healthcare access to underserved populations,” Abby Rogers, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond, said.