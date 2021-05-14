The Low Line Green looks forward to its 1st anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is full of parks and nature trails for people to enjoy the outdoors, and that includes the ‘Low Line Green,’ a 5.5 acre site along the James River and Kanawha Canal. It was once a neglected grassy area that folks simply passed through, but it has been transformed into an ideal walkway.
“So much heart was put into this by countless volunteers and sponsors,” said Frazier Armstrong, Outgoing CEO, Capital Trees. “It is for bikers, walkers, pets, animals, dogs, it’s become a neighborhood destination.”
It’s been especially popular since the pandemic started. They’ve been seeing record number of people getting out to enjoy the outdoors, as the Low Line Green has no barriers and is a space people can enjoy while social distancing.
“You see folks lingering and looking for solace in beautiful environmentally sound safe outdoor spaces a place where they can connect with each other,” Armstrong said.
However, the most noticeable change is what it has done for the environment.. Storm water used to congregate in puddles along 1-95, but due to an extensive filtration system it is now cleaned and used to keep plants watered.
“The biofiltration rain garden filters about 150,000 gallons of storm water every year and that’s not insignificant,” Armstrong said. “It takes the runoff from I-95 that once ran into the canal and ultimately into the James River.”
