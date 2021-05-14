Karen’s out, Kobe’s in, and Charlotte and Liam are No. 1 for Virginia baby names

Charlotte replaced Ava as the most popular name for girls born in Virginia in 2020, and Liam remained the most popular name for boys, according to data released Thursday by the Social Security Administration.
This was the first year that Charlotte had topped the state’s list of names for female babies. As recently as 2002, Charlotte was well below No. 100 in the popularity rankings.
Nationwide and in 30 states, Olivia was the most popular name for girls born last year. Virginia was among eight states that preferred Charlotte.
After Charlotte, the top baby names for girls born in Virginia in 2020 were Olivia, Ava, Emma and Amelia.
Liam was the No. 1 choice for boys born in Virginia in 2017, 2019 and 2020, according to the data.
But it wasn’t always so popular. Liam didn’t show up on the Social Security Administration’s list of boys’ baby names in Virginia until 1985, and it was below No. 100 in popularity as recently as 2003.
Liam was the most popular name for boys born last year nationwide and in 23 states. In Virginia, the runners-up were Noah, William, James and Oliver.
The data is based on applications for Social Security cards. To protect people’s privacy, the Social Security Administration excludes names with fewer than five occurrences in any state. Historically, the data has represented more than three-fourths of the births in Virginia.
The latest data reflects Social Security card applications for 71,536 babies born in Virginia in 2020. That number was down almost 4 percent from the previous year — possibly indicating a decline in births during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Names can rise and fall in popularity based on events such as the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Jan. 26, 2020.
“With the untimely and tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna last year, his name jumped up in rank,” said Mallory Moss, who with her sister Jennifer Moss founded the BabyNames.com website and hosts the Baby Names Podcast.
